What’s new with the USC defense?

Going into the 2021 college football season, head coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers are looking to get the sour taste of 2020 out of their mouths. The team from Death Valley kicked off last season on a bad note after Mike Leach was able to throw all over the defense led by Bo Pelini, but he has since been ousted. Daronte Jones is looking to fix what ails the defense and help return one of college football’s premier defenders to his 2019 form. Last season was anything but what some expected from sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. We will have more on him in just a bit.