What’s new with the USC defense?
USC’s defense was flying around this spring as it responded well to the Trojan coaches asking for fast, physical practices. That side of the ball also appeared to take something of a step forward last fall from the previous season, ranking in the top 50 when it came to scoring, total, passing and rushing defense. But there is still plenty more work to be done in order to be considered an elite defense and it’ll be interesting to see how the offseason roster shuffling affects that this fall.wearesc.com
