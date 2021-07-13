Hecla says its Q2 2021 silver production 'second highest' since 2016

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHP.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.13.