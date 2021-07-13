Cancel
Americans Who Got The Pfizer Vaccine Do Not Need Booster Shot, Health Officials Say

By Brian Yalung
Latin Times
Latin Times
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world continues to figure out how to deal with the Delta variants of the coronavirus, leading vaccine makers to look into the efficiency of their jabs. That included Pfizer who is continuously trying to see if a booster shot is needed. However, it appears Americans who have been fully...

Latin Times

Latin Times

New York City, NY
Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

