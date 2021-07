U.S.-based start-up EcoFlow this week presented its latest portable battery, for which it started a crowdfunding campaign on its Kickstarter platform. According to the Californian company, the EcoFlow Delta Pro system can be expanded to a capacity of up to 25 kWh and can be fully charged in less than two hours. The device is claimed to be the first battery in the industry that can be linked to multiple energy sources. The emergency power consumption of an average family can be covered for a week with just one charge, according to the manufacturer.