Dakshidin Corporation (OTC: DKSC) Relaunches Updated Whitechapelholdingsusa.com & Laughingfrogs.com Websites

dallassun.com
 11 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Whitechapel, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC) announced it has relaunched the corporate website. It also relaunched the Laughingfrogs.com website which offers its line of proprietary CBD products and other nutraceuticals including its exclusive line of products containing the antioxidant superfood Queen Garnet Plum and the recently announced BioSea Health line of SeaMoss products.

