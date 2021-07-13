Dakshidin Corporation (OTC: DKSC) Relaunches Updated Whitechapelholdingsusa.com & Laughingfrogs.com Websites

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Agilitech has appointed a CRO to reflect the evolution of the company over the last year, and to strategically support future growth across all industries and areas of operation. Phil Sanders joined the company in 2020, leading the launch of the pioneering Biotech group, and has been instrumental in shaping the Agilitech brand strategy and vision. In his role as CRO, Phil is committed to shaping the company’s future, developing and implementing the Business Development and overall Sales Strategy Plan, so that the company can confidently meet or exceed its financial goals moving forward.