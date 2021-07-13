Nicola Sturgeon’s pretence she is not following Boris Johnson’s lead is starting to irritate

Levelling up is one of the most familiar of the government’s snappy slogans, and although most people sort of know what they think it means, nowhere is it precisely defined. In the 2019 Conservative manifesto, for example (which seems now a relic from a lost age, but remains the programme for the Johnson administration), there are four mentions, along these lines: “Boris Johnson has set out an agenda for levelling up every part of the UK – not just investing in our great towns and cities, as well as rural and coastal areas, but giving them far more control over how that investment is made. In the 21st century, we need to get away from the idea that ‘Whitehall knows best’ and that all growth must inevitably start from London.”