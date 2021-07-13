Nicola Sturgeon’s pretence she is not following Boris Johnson’s lead is starting to irritate
There was never the slightest chance that Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to ease the pandemic restrictions would mirror those already announced by Boris Johnson. For good or ill, they were always likely to be wrapped in a "Made in Scotland" saltire flag. However, their content wasn’t really all that different - just enough to irritate people like me and infuriate those whose livelihoods depend on what she says.www.telegraph.co.uk
