Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Nicola Sturgeon’s pretence she is not following Boris Johnson’s lead is starting to irritate

By Alan Cochrane
Telegraph
 11 days ago

There was never the slightest chance that Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to ease the pandemic restrictions would mirror those already announced by Boris Johnson. For good or ill, they were always likely to be wrapped in a "Made in Scotland" saltire flag. However, their content wasn’t really all that different - just enough to irritate people like me and infuriate those whose livelihoods depend on what she says.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Government#Economy#Uk#Ms Sturgeon#The Scottish Tories#Transport#Britons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
CoronavirusPosted by
The Independent

Is Boris Johnson’s authority on the line over ‘freedom day’ gamble?

Boris Johnson had hoped that announcing the end of England’s Covid curbs would be a moment of triumph; a chance to herald the glorious day lockdown is lifted forever and life can get back to normal.But instead, our usually care-free prime minister appears fretful. Officials at Downing Street are anxious about the risks which lie ahead once controls end on 19 July. There is no talk of “freedom day” inside No 10.The prime minister claimed only last week that the link between coronavirus infections and hospitalisations had been “severed”. But the government’s modelling shows the number of seriously ill people...
U.K.The Independent

Is Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise achievable?

Levelling up is one of the most familiar of the government’s snappy slogans, and although most people sort of know what they think it means, nowhere is it precisely defined. In the 2019 Conservative manifesto, for example (which seems now a relic from a lost age, but remains the programme for the Johnson administration), there are four mentions, along these lines: “Boris Johnson has set out an agenda for levelling up every part of the UK – not just investing in our great towns and cities, as well as rural and coastal areas, but giving them far more control over how that investment is made. In the 21st century, we need to get away from the idea that ‘Whitehall knows best’ and that all growth must inevitably start from London.”
Public Healthkentlive.news

What time is Boris Johnson's Covid lockdown announcement?

England is "tantalisingly close" to lifting all remaining coronavirus restrictions, Boris Johnson has said, as he is expected to push ahead with the next stage of unlocking. The Prime Minister will host a press conference at Downing Street this afternoon when he is expected to say the country can move to Step 4 of the plan to lift measures on July 19, including ending the legal requirement to wear masks.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Maskless and careless – welcome to Boris Johnson’s England

I suppose the clever thing about the new approach to mask-wearing and social distancing is that the government says it is all down to “personal responsibility”. This warm-sounding, grown up, reasonable appeal to our better natures seems like something few should argue with. Handily, it also appeals, in a sort of dog whistle way, to those who want to interpret it as: “Be as selfish as you like, we don’t mind, and there’s nothing anyone else can do about it.” It is another example of Boris Johnson’s cakeism; he wants to sound all concerned and compassionate when he asks...
ElectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Tories EXTEND poll lead over Labour to 11% despite football racism row - but Boris Johnson's personal approval rating falls back into negative territory amid confusion over Freedom Day

Boris Johnson's Tories have stretched their poll lead over Labour to 11 points despite a fortnight spent fighting political fires - but there are signs Boris Johnson's vaccine bounce is running out of energy. A poll released today by Survation puts the Conservatives up 2 per cent on 43 per...
U.K.Telegraph

Is Boris Johnson off his shopping trolley when it comes to levelling up?

Our Prime Minister, like so many politicians, glories in colourful cliche. Boris can never resist the lure of a boxing photoshoot, high-vis jacket, or chance to ram a “Get Brexit Done” bulldozer through a pile of foam bricks. Yet today even the PM's visual metaphors were mangled, resembling a junkyard...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Now Wales says it will keep mask laws: Mark Drakeford confirms he will copy Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon and retain face covering rules when he lifts almost all other lockdown restrictions next month - leaving Boris isolated in England

Wales will follow Scotland and keep mask-wearing laws in place after almost all other lockdown rules are scrapped, it was confirmed today. First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed it would remain mandatory to wear a face covering on public transport and in most indoor settings after the country moves to Level 0 next month.
WorldTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon shifts goalposts on Scotland’s Level 0 Covid restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled last-minute changes to the Level 0 Covid restrictions Scotland will move to on Monday as she postponed abolishing social distancing outdoors and warned face masks would be required indefinitely. In a shifting of the goalposts, the First Minister said she had “modified” what would be permitted...
ElectionsPosted by
The Independent

Who won this week’s PMQs? We’ve scored Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer

A week is a long time in politics.Since Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer last met, a lot has happened. Like? The government voted to cut foreign aid yesterday despite rebellion from the back benches. Meanwhile, the latest relaxation of coronavirus restrictions were finalised and everyone had fierce debates on face masks, foreign travel, and just about everything else you would expect to find on a pandemic bingo card. What else? England made it through to the finals of the Euro 2020 tournament by beating Denmark, but unfortunately lost the game after a tense penalty shootout against Italy. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy