Euro 2020 Tactical Trends With Danny Higginbotham and Kartik Krishnaiyer
Danny Higginbotham and Kartik Krishnaiyer discuss the tactical trends they gleaned from Euro 2020 including the popularity of 3-5-2 formations, the rise of ball-playing center halves, the resurgence of the deep-lying playmaker, number 9’s dropping deeper, why there were so few goals scored from set pieces as well as the key partnerships between strikers and wide players and why that’s hard for teams to defend against.worldsoccertalk.com
