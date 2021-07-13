Racer struck by driver during Arizona State Championships dies

One of the racers who was struck by a man who drove his truck into the masters 55+ field at the Arizona State Championships on June 19 has died of his injuries. The family of Jeremy Barrett announced the news Monday, saying that the 58-year-old "fought bravely, enduring multiple resuscitations and extensive surgeries for massive internal injuries and broken bones. He passed away with his visiting 90-year-old Mother, brother and devoted girlfriend at his bedside to bid him farewell."