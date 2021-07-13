Cancel
Arizona State

Racer struck by driver during Arizona State Championships dies

By Cyclingnews
One of the racers who was struck by a man who drove his truck into the masters 55+ field at the Arizona State Championships on June 19 has died of his injuries. The family of Jeremy Barrett announced the news Monday, saying that the 58-year-old "fought bravely, enduring multiple resuscitations and extensive surgeries for massive internal injuries and broken bones. He passed away with his visiting 90-year-old Mother, brother and devoted girlfriend at his bedside to bid him farewell."

www.cyclingnews.com

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

