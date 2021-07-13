Florida Man Governor Wastes More Florida Taxpayer Money Appealing Ruling About His Unconstitutional Social Media Law

The state of Florida asked the Supreme Court on Friday to lift COVID-19 restrictions on cruise ships so the industry can start taking passengers back out to sea. “Today, we filed an emergency motion in the U.S. Supreme Court to ensure the cruise industry can get back to work. We will continue to fight in court to defend the hundreds of thousands of Floridians who rely on the cruise industry for their livelihoods,” said Lauren Cassedy, a spokesperson for the Florida Attorney General’s Office.