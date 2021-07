Mike Kallmeyer visits with Rep. Scott Oelslager to discuss the budget. "This is a 3% across the board income tax cut for all Ohioans,” Oelslager said. “In fact, the total personal income tax cut is $1.6 billion, which is a record for the state of Ohio as far as tax cuts are concerned. We do reduce the tax brackets from five to four and anyone making less than $25,000 a year will not pay any Ohio income tax."