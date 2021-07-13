The possibilities for data centers are infinite when the focus is on people.

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a technical storage brand from Longsys, FORESEE focuses on the industry storage field. By relying on long-term R&D investment and technological breakthroughs, it has never stopped striving to be the best in storage. To this end, FORESEE has launched enterprise-level products such as the DDR4 R-DIMM and S802 SATA SSD in quick succession. The enterprise-level DDR4 R-DIMM memory module adopts a 2Rank 72bit architecture, and the gold fingers are processed according to the industry's highest 30u" standard. In terms of performance, the product can reach a frequency of up to 3200Mhz, with CL19-19-19-19 and CL22-22-22-22 stable and low timing. Its superior performance can meet the operating requirements of data centers while also allow them to perform at a higher level and provide them with a more stable experience.