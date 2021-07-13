The possibilities for data centers are infinite when the focus is on people.
Data centers are at the heart of twenty-first century solutions to challenges facing our communities. People around the world rely on the products and services our data centers provide around the clock to help them learn new skills, stay in touch with friends and family, and launch businesses. Deeper than that, our data centers are an integral part of the fabric of communities where they are located. This rings true for Google’s 23 data centers across the globe, from Iowa to Ireland.www.datacenterknowledge.com
Comments / 0