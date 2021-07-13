Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The possibilities for data centers are infinite when the focus is on people.

By Tiffani Troutman, Manager, Industry Voice by Google
Data Center Knowledge
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData centers are at the heart of twenty-first century solutions to challenges facing our communities. People around the world rely on the products and services our data centers provide around the clock to help them learn new skills, stay in touch with friends and family, and launch businesses. Deeper than that, our data centers are an integral part of the fabric of communities where they are located. This rings true for Google’s 23 data centers across the globe, from Iowa to Ireland.

www.datacenterknowledge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real People#Google Data Centers#Uptime Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
ComputersPosted by
TheStreet

FORESEE: Focusing On High-end Storage Innovation, Enabling Data Centers

SHENZHEN, China, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a technical storage brand from Longsys, FORESEE focuses on the industry storage field. By relying on long-term R&D investment and technological breakthroughs, it has never stopped striving to be the best in storage. To this end, FORESEE has launched enterprise-level products such as the DDR4 R-DIMM and S802 SATA SSD in quick succession. The enterprise-level DDR4 R-DIMM memory module adopts a 2Rank 72bit architecture, and the gold fingers are processed according to the industry's highest 30u" standard. In terms of performance, the product can reach a frequency of up to 3200Mhz, with CL19-19-19-19 and CL22-22-22-22 stable and low timing. Its superior performance can meet the operating requirements of data centers while also allow them to perform at a higher level and provide them with a more stable experience.
MarketsLight Reading

India is in the midst of a data center boom

The Indian data center market is booming off the back of ever-growing data consumption and the data localization requirements of Indian laws. Internet giant Google is one of companies investing, with a second cluster of data centers in the National Capital Region (NCR). Google's first cluster is in Mumbai, the financial capital of India.
Internetupr.org

Utah Facebook Data Center Is Up And Running

Facebook's new data center in Eagle Mountain is now live and serving traffic. The center is one of only 17 in the world that is helping to bring apps and services to people across the globe. Facebook says Utah is such a great place to do business because of its...
SoftwareDOT med

Google Cloud announces healthcare data engine to enable interoperability in healthcare

Sunnyvale, Calif, July 22, 2021 – Today, Google Cloud announced the private preview of Healthcare Data Engine, an end-to-end solution for healthcare and life sciences organizations that harmonizes data from multiple sources, including medical records, claims, clinical trials, and research data. Healthcare Data Engine helps operational leaders, researchers, and clinicians gain real-time, holistic views of patient longitudinal records, and enables advanced analytics and AI in a secure, compliant, and scalable cloud environment.
ComputersCIO

Data Centers and Cloud: Working Together to Power the Future

Let's get one thing straight right out of the gate: there is no ‘cloud versus data center.’ It's a false dichotomy. The reality is that cloud and data centers are critical parts of the digital infrastructure. More than that, their relationship is one of symbiosis. Advances in data center technology (think high-speed connectivity, efficient power, and more) boost the effectiveness of the cloud, and vice versa. This synergy has the potential to help clients fuel limitless future product innovation and service optimization for their customers.
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Microsoft Readies Cloud Version of Windows for Remote Workers

Dina Bass (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled a new version of its flagship operating system called Windows 365 that is stored in the company’s data centers and delivered for users to access a version of the software that is fully set up on their personal computers or tablets. The cloud-based...
Environmentsustainabilityallianceaz.org

Drought and data centers, a bad combo

July 2021—Tech companies are building data centers to store your Facebook photos, stupid cat videos, Netflix movies and Zoom webinars. They seek out places with cheap, renewable energy because they want to burnish their climate goals. But they are ignoring water. The West is experiencing a decades-long drought that is likely to continue for decades more.
Businessautomationworld.com

Google and Litmus Expand Edge-to-Cloud Partnership

As the use of cloud and edge computing technologies proliferated throughout industry, one thing became clear—it’s not whether you’ll use cloud or edge computing, but how you’ll combine the two. Both technologies are needed in manufacturing and processing industry applications because they are used to address different purposes. Feedback from Automation World readers indicates that cloud computing is more typically used to process aggregated production data for longer-term strategic analysis and planning, whereas edge computing is used more for real-time analysis of specific equipment or system performance.
TechnologyCIO

Large Enterprise Data Center Requirements Changing, According to International Survey of IT Leaders

New research findings reveal key requirements for third-party data center colocation services among large enterprises. This independent survey was carried out among 500 CIOs, CTOs, IT directors and heads of IT of global businesses based in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Germany. The research was conducted in March 2021 by Vanson Bourne, a specialist research-based technology marketing consultancy offering clients analysis and advice based on incisive and rigorous research into their market environment.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Cirrus Vision Center Brings Focus To Ownership As Orders Grow

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee—Over the years, Cirrus Aircraft has grown from a small aircraft manufacturer to an organization focused on developing a full ecosystem dedicated to aircraft ownership. That was apparent during a July visit to Cirrus Aircraft’s Vision Center campus here, located at the foot of... Subscription Required. Cirrus Vision Center...
Technologythekatynews.com

What are technological trends of 2021?

Technology is moving on at a very fast pace and it is having a great impact on the daily life of the people and the society at large. Though the change that was continuing was quite fast, but the acceleration further increased with Covid-19 outbreak. The IT professionals working at different levels came to know that their role will be a bit different in the new world tomorrow which is going to be contactless.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

Where are pharmaceutical companies focusing their big data hiring efforts?

Big data is an area which has seen rapid growth across a variety of industries in recent years – not least among pharmaceutical companies. Figures show that the number of new big data roles being advertised for these companies has increased in recent months – with firms across the industry looking to expand their capabilities.
InternetGovernment Technology

Blackboard Launches Virtual Hub for Ed Policy Research

As schools and universities continue the adoption of digital tools accelerated by COVID-19, some education technology developers are playing an increasingly important role in research on virtual learning. With educators turning to the industry players for more insight, the ed-tech company Blackboard is building a new community of policy analysts to study best practices for making the most of these new technologies in the classroom.
Technologyaithority.com

Infosys Positioned As A Leader In Application Modernization And Migration Services As Enterprises Shift To Cloud-Aative Technologies For Their Modernization Needs

Follows ranking as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers Evaluation. Infosys a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Application Modernization and Migration Services, Q3 2021 report. This announcement follows Infosys’ recent recognition as a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Multi-Cloud Managed Service Providers, Q4 2020 report. For Infosys, the positioning in these assessments highlight its vision, and the broad spectrum of cloud capabilities delivered through Infosys Cobalt across application modernization and migration, and multi-cloud managed services.
TechnologyCMSWire

Data Center Planned Obsolescence, Part 2

If you’re constantly trashing your architecture and buying the latest, most "efficient" stuff then of course you can parade around saying how efficient you are. The fact that your wasteful behavior is hidden underneath your creative accounting, and that this behavior is accepted and almost encouraged by established media and industry (keep watching Netflix) tells us we have a world built on maximum growth, maximum waste, maximum consumption.
TechnologyCIO

Bring Cloud benefits to your organization and data center

Organizations are doubling down on digital to continue transformation. Success requires using applications and data to deliver rich, personalized experiences. Learn many are turning to NetApp Keystone Flex Subscription storage-as-a-service offering to take full advantage of cloud’s benefits on-premises.
Businessmartechseries.com

Meridian Group International announces the launch of the Meridian Data Management Global Center of Excellence, Focused on Data Protection, Migration, and Management

Meridian Group International (MGI), a leading global information technology and managed services provider, announces the launch of its global Center of Excellence (CoE), Meridian Data Management. The Meridian Data Management CoE is focused on protection, migration, and management of data in on-premises, public, private, or hybrid cloud environments. The CoE is focused on helping clients lower their costs while increasing their business-outcome focused adoption of information technology.
Lawuiowa.edu

IBL Center Panel Discussion: Big Data and Antitrust

The UI Innovation, Business & Law Center presents a panel discussion entitled "Big Data and Antitrust." Big Data has transformed the way many companies do business. What does this mean for antitrust law? A panel of technology and competition policy experts weighs in on how antitrust should (and should not) adapt to continue protecting the competitive process in a Big Data world.
Gallatin, TNgallatinnews.com

Facebook details ‘impressive’ data center progress

Construction of Facebook’s new $800 million data center in Gallatin is nearly 25 percent complete and still on track to become operational in 2023, according to company officials overseeing the project. Officials with Facebook and DPR Construction provided an update on the project during a tour of the site last...
SoftwareCIO

Zoho enters self-service BI market with focus on usability, data prep

Productivity SaaS provider Zoho has entered the business intelligence (BI) platform market, announcing an AI-powered, self-service platform that combines the new Zoho DataPrep application with an enhanced version of Zoho Analytics. The Chennai, India-based multinational is betting that it can win over business users with a combination of features focused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy