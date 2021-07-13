Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings sues Florida over vax law
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is suing Florida's surgeon general to invalidate the state's law prohibiting businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. The motion, filed in the Southern District of Florida, requests a preliminary injunction on the law in order to enable NCLH's three brands -- Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises -- to resume cruising from Florida ports with a vaccine mandate.www.travelweekly.com
