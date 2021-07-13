Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Every WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Match Ranked

By David Coulson
TVOvermind
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Money In The Bank ladder match is always an exciting time as we can expect many risks to be taken and usually the first sign of the next big Superstar. But, which matches are best? Here is every Money In The Bank ladder match ranked from worst to best.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Shelton Benjamin
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Sasha Banks
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Braun Strowman
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Sheamus
Person
Damien Sandow
Person
Carmella
Person
Tyson Kidd
Person
John Cena
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Dolph Ziggler
Person
Bayley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Money In The Bank#Wrestlemania#Combat#Christian#Nikki Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

John Cena Wrestles After WWE SmackDown

John Cena opened up SmackDown this week with a promo calling out Roman Reigns. The show concluded with Roman Reigns turning down Cena, but accepting Finn Balor. After the show was over, John Cena turned up again. After SmackDown was over, John Cena teamed up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Edge Shouts Out AEW Star On Smackdown

If you were lucky enough to catch the newest airing of Smackdown, you were really in for a treat all around, but one of the coolest moments is when we saw Edge (somewhat) break kayfabe and give praise where praise is due to those who were beside him along the way in his long and storied history throughout the world of professional wrestling. Goldberg Last WWE Raw Appearance Revealed.
WWEPWMania

Backstage News On Randy Orton’s Absence From WWE TV

Randy Orton has not appeared on WWE RAW since the June 21st 2021 edition when he lost a Money in the Bank qualifying match to John Morrison. Fightful Select is reporting that Orton has been on the company’s “disabled/inactive list” during his time away television but the actual reason for Orton’s absence is unknown. There are said to be no issues between WWE/Orton and the hope is that Orton will return for the August 2nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

7/19 WWE RAW TALK REPORT: Drew discusses taking out team Jinder Mahal, Reginald gets a last name, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... AIRED ON PEACOCK (VIA WWE NETWORK) This week’s guests: Alexa Bliss, Reginald Thomas, and Drew McIntyre. – To start of Raw Talk this week they replayed the entire ending angle from Raw with Nikki A.S.H. cashing in the MITB contract to pin Charlotte and become champion before celebrating in the crowd. Then much to my disappointment and joy, the show starts and the same in studio format as Talking Smack is now the format for Raw Talk too. While we still have to put up with Matt Camp, we do get Kayla Braxton as the other standup host of the program.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Ryan Nemeth Says Dolph Ziggler Got In Trouble For Advertising His AEW Matches

During a recent appearance on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, AEW Superstar Ryan Nemeth commented on his release from WWE and what led up to it, WWE talking to Dolph Ziggler about advertising his AEW matches, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On learning...
WWEtheringreport.com

WWE Is Already Teasing Edge's SUMMERSLAM Match Ahead Of MONEY IN THE BANK Clash With Roman Reigns - SPOILERS

As expected, WWE is laying the groundwork for Edge to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam next month. The Rated R Superstar is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Money in the Bank, but WWE has been teasing something between him and Rollins for a while now. Adding further fuel to that fire is the fact Edge appeared on WWE's The Bump yesterday dressed as WWE's Messiah; he mocked the former Shield member, and we can't imagine Seth being happy about it!
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 7/14 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Kevin Cattani co-hosts to relive 2010 Money in the Bank and preview 2021 edition. Raw and Smackdown MITB ladder matches, Rey vs. Swagger, Cena vs. Sheamus, more (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: Kevin Cattani, PWTorch contributor, joins Frank to discuss the first Money in the Bank PPV from 2010 and preview the upcoming edition. The entire card is broken down, featuring MITB ladder matches for both Raw and Smackdown, Rey Mysterio vs. Jack Swagger for the World Championship, and Sheamus vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship. Other topics are Bayley’s injury, the potential of the women’s division moving forward, a Big E or Riddle potential MITB win, people from 2010 still involved in today’s product including Kofi Kingston and more, having Kane win and cash in on the same night, and the legacy of Nexus. Kevin shares a cool personal story about an upcoming event to open the show.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Big E Discusses Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Match At Money In The Bank

Big E discussed Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title shot at Money in the Bank during a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin. Kingston will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title at the show this Sunday. “I mean, the thing is you never know. I’ll be at the...
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 16

WWE welcomed back its friends to the show that never ends Friday on SmackDown, the first live event in front of a full capacity crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic and, more importantly, the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. The spectacle featured...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Money In The Bank: Edge Vs. Roman Reigns (WWE Universal Title Match)

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes his way out for a major pop. Edge waits as the crowd begins to boo and chant “Roman sucks!” The music finally hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage and Reigns raises the title in the air as the pyro goes off. Edge watches from a corner in the ring.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PPV PRIMER 7/18: Javier’s preview & predictions for Reigns vs. Edge, Lashley vs. Kingston, both MITB ladder matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The fans are back for Money in the Bank 2021. On July 18, 2021, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas will see fans in attendance for a WWE PPV for the first time since WrestleMania. Champions throughout the company will have to look over their shoulders once again as the winner of the Money in the Bank contract can call their shot at a time and place of their choosing, usually when said champion is at their weakest. Will one of the contracts be cashed in during the event itself?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon & Daniel Bryan Surprising Rumor Leaks

Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan rose to superstardom in 2014 thanks to his organic rise as a babyface. This culminated in him winning both the WWE and World Heavyweight Championships at WrestleMania 30 after Bryan defeated Randy Orton and Batista in a triple threat match. Matt Riddle also dropped a huge Daniel Bryan bombshell.
WWEnewsbrig.com

Finn Balor pulls off a Prince move, Roman Reigns refuses to face John Cena at SummerSlam 2021

WWE SmackDown delivered yet another solid show this week that had only a couple of drawbacks. John Cena returned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021, but he was met with Paul Heyman’s cruel mockery instead. Other than that, we saw crucial developments in new feuds as the creative team turned their attention towards SummerSlam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy