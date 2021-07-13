Cancel
Advocacy

Center for Health Journalism announces 2021 National Fellows

By Michelle Levander
centerforhealthjournalism.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism has selected 24 journalists from around the country to take part in its 2021 National Fellowship, which includes a one-week training institute, reporting grants and one-on-one mentoring to advance reporting on critical health and social welfare issues. We are excited to welcome this...

centerforhealthjournalism.org

