Center for Health Journalism announces 2021 National Fellows

The Seasons Center has announced the resignation of their President and CEO, Kim Scorza. Her last day with the organization will be Aug. 31 and she will be taking over her new role as CEO of the Crittenton Center in Sioux City. “This decision has been a very difficult choice for me to make,” Scorza says. “I will miss serving in this capacity but look forward to partnering with Seasons in my future role.” Scorza adds that her heart and passion has always been with serving children and their families. This new role at the Crittenton Center will allow her to focus on that. “There is no other reason for leaving Seasons Center besides my strong desire to make the world a safer, more secure and caring place for children to live. I am very excited to serve children and their families in the tri-state area through the various programs and services Crittenton Center has to offer,” she says. Scorza has led the behavioral health center for more than 11 years and has been instrumental in developing Autumn’s Center and Camp Autumn. She is working with the board on a smooth transition and has agreed to stay on as a consultant until Dec. 31. Seasons Center’s current Vice President of Finance, Dan Ries, has accepted the role of interim CEO. The Seasons Center offers a broad range of behavioral health services empowering individuals to become active, contributing members of their communities throughout northwest Iowa. There are centers in Carroll, Storm Lake, Spencer, Spirit Lake, Rock Rapids, Sheldon, Sibley, Emmetsburg, Sioux Center and Sioux City.