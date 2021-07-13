How to Make Vietnamese Coffee for a Sweet Caffeine Boost

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There are two things I always love to do any time I travel: experience new restaurants and search for the best coffee in town. Whenever I find the two in one spot it's a dream. I can gladly say this usually happens at Vietnamese restaurants, where my order starts with a couple summer rolls and a sweet Vietnamese iced coffee. If you're new to Vietnamese coffee (or your local shop added it to the menu and don't know what it is), you're in the right place. Learn all about the beans from the world's second largest coffee producer and then give the unique brewing method a try at home.