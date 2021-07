No matter what kind of phone you own, there’s always a concern about longevity when it comes to battery life. We’ve seen phone makers and software engineers implement different features in an effort to keep your phones running for as long as possible. Google already includes one such feature in Adaptive Charging, but there’s another “new” feature available for Pixel owners. On a Google support page, XDA Developers discovered a feature that will allow Pixel phones to charge up to 80% before stopping.