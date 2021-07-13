Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hermiston, OR

Vancouver man killed in Eastern Oregon crash

By Becca Robbins
Columbian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Vancouver man died Monday evening after he crashed into the back of a semitruck parked on the shoulder of a highway in Eastern Oregon, according to the Oregon State Police. Michael Wilson, 65, was driving his Lincoln MKX around 7:30 p.m. west on Interstate 84 near Milepost 187, south of Hermiston, Ore., when he crashed into the back of the semitruck and trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state police.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Umatilla County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Umatilla County, OR
City
Vancouver, WA
Hermiston, OR
Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Stanfield, OR
City
Hermiston, OR
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Accidents
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Accidents
Umatilla County, OR
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Oregon#Accident#The Oregon State Police#Lincoln Mkx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fauci: 'We're going in the wrong direction' on Covid-19 cases

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US is "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, particularly among unvaccinated Americans. "If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy