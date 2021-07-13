Vancouver man killed in Eastern Oregon crash

A Vancouver man died Monday evening after he crashed into the back of a semitruck parked on the shoulder of a highway in Eastern Oregon, according to the Oregon State Police. Michael Wilson, 65, was driving his Lincoln MKX around 7:30 p.m. west on Interstate 84 near Milepost 187, south of Hermiston, Ore., when he crashed into the back of the semitruck and trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the state police.