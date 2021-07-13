Cancel
Legends of Runeterra Patch 2.12.0 adds Sentinels of Light event and 23 new cards

By Dylan Ladd
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegends of Runeterra’s Patch 2.12.0 is releasing tomorrow, July 15. Unlike most of the first updates of an expansion, Riot Games is adding a large-scale content update with Rise of the Underworld’s patch. LoR’s next seasonal event, Sentinels of Light, is also tied to its second champion expansion, which is bringing Viego and Akshan to the game.

