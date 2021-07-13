Apple's iOS weather app won't post a temperature of 69 degrees

The Apple iPhone weather app doesn't always give you the correct temperature. As The Verge discovered, on the handset, if the temperature outside is 69 degrees, the app will show that it is 68 or 70 degrees instead. On the other hand, if you go directly to the source of the data used on the app, Weather.com, or look for the temperature from the iOS weather widget, they both will show 69 degrees when that is the correct reading.