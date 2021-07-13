Cancel
Premier League

Chelsea, Manchester United agree Lauren James transfer — report

By André Carlisle
SB Nation
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren James’ transfer to Chelsea has been in the works for a while — yes, this summer, but also ever since her legend grew in Arsenal’s academy when the now 19-year-old was just 13. With all of the shocking dysfunction unearthed at Manchester United after losing the only coach they’d known as a professional club after narrowly missing a Champions league spot, this seemed to be ever more likely.

