Chelsea, Manchester United agree Lauren James transfer — report
Lauren James’ transfer to Chelsea has been in the works for a while — yes, this summer, but also ever since her legend grew in Arsenal’s academy when the now 19-year-old was just 13. With all of the shocking dysfunction unearthed at Manchester United after losing the only coach they’d known as a professional club after narrowly missing a Champions league spot, this seemed to be ever more likely.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
