Chelsea, Manchester United agree Lauren James transfer — report

It’s Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Do you know where your 20-year-old superstar striker is? (Surely he’s done feeding the cows by now?) Borussia Dortmund played their first preseason friendly today, but did so without Erling Braut Haaland. It’s unclear if he was supposed to be there. (Chelsea players are coming back in a staggered fashion as well.) He was not training on the first day of preseason on Monday, which led to BVB sporting director Michael Zorc laughing off the fresh bit of €175m Chelsea speculation. Sky Deutschland added that Haaland would be back Tuesday for the game, but that has turned out to be incorrect as well.