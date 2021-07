Each year on July 11th, people across the United States make a special effort to give someone a lift on National Cheer Up The Lonely Day. If you know someone who is lonely or going through a difficult time, be a bright spot in their life with a little extra thoughtfulness today. Whether their loneliness is due to health issues, financial reasons, grief due to loss or personal reasons, isolation can be overwhelming. Use this day as a reminder to contact those people in your life who need a little extra love and attention. Your small act of kindness can make a big difference to them. One word or special consideration may brighten their world at just the right moment.