Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Little evidence of significant bloodletting in Redwine’s living room, defense expert says

By Kaela Roeder Herald Staff Writer
the-journal.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Redwine’s living room did not show evidence of a major bloodletting event after chemical testing and analysis at the home, a forensic scientist told jurors Tuesday. Richard Eikelenboom said the often-used chemical agent luminol detects traces of blood at crime scenes not perceivable to the naked eye, including after a suspect attempts to clean the scene. The chemical reacts to certain compounds in substances, like iron in blood, and creates a blue glow.

www.the-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hernandez
Person
Jonbenet Ramsey
Person
Angela Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Bloodletting#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Durango, COthe-journal.com

Defense team rests case; Mark Redwine declines to testify

The defense team for Mark Redwine rested its case Wednesday after presenting several days of testimony from expert witnesses, co-workers, investigators and former acquaintances. Redwine, who is accused of killing his son, Dylan, also announced he will not take the witness stand in his own defense. “I have decided I...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Redwine’s former girlfriend: ‘I don't believe he did it’

Mark Redwine’s former girlfriend told jurors Monday that he was an “attentive” parent to his son Dylan in the year leading up to the 13-year-old’s disappearance. “He loved Dylan very much,” Karen Alexander testified. “Talked about him all the time.”. Redwine and Alexander met when Redwine was working a foreman...
Morgan County, ILwlds.com

Acree’s Motion to Reduce Bond Denied, Defense To Hire Expert Witnesses, PI

A Murrayville man in jail for first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide sought to have his bail reduced in Morgan County Court Friday afternoon. 36 year old Kenneth J. Acree, through his defense attorney W. Scott Hanken, sought to have his original bail of $1.5 million dollars reduced to a half million dollars Friday afternoon while the trial proceedings in his case move forward. Hanken indicated that the family could post the 10% required to allow Acree to be out of jail on conditional bond. Hanken asked Judge Ryan Cadigan for Acree to be allowed to live with a family member in Jerseyville, be on ankle monitoring, and pursue a job offer with a salary of $20 an hour to aid in the costs of his own defense.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Courtroom erupts in chaos after ex-officer gets plea deal in 2018 death

Andrew Delke will likely serve half of a three-year sentence for killing Daniel Hambrick. The mother of a Black man fatally shot by a white former Nashville officer sobbed, screamed and knocked over a courtroom lectern Friday as she begged a judge not to accept a plea deal she says was struck in secret without her knowledge, a chaotic scene that briefly delayed the hearing before the judge accepted the agreement.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana woman admits she burned girlfriend’s infant son to death, police found baby boy burned, but initially still alive in ditch

A 28—year-old woman has pleaded guilty to burning her girlfriend’s infant son to death, and has agreed to testify against the other woman. Felecia Marie-Nicole Smith pleaded guilty Wednesday in Natchitoches Parish to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile, news agencies reported. She swayed as...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Hammer Killer’: Alleged Killer Beats Couple & Daughter to Death with Claw Hammer, Rapes Both Mother & Child [Prosecutors]

The trial of Alex Christopher Ewing is scheduled to begin Monday in Colorado, over 37 years after his alleged victims were brutally murdered. Ewing, 60, is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with the 1984 deaths of Bruce and Debra Bennett, and their daughter, 7-year-old Melissa. The couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Vanessa, was left with critical injuries but ultimately survived.

Comments / 0

Community Policy