The Best of Xherdan Shaqiri

By Ben Stevens
 11 days ago

Today marks three years since Xherdan Shaqiri made the short move North West, from Stoke City to Liverpool.

At £13million, it was a risk free move, met with a feeling of optimism.

Here was a player with an unorthodox, yet impressive European football CV.

A Champions League and three times Bundesliga winner with Bayern Munich, whose spell with Stoke was sprinkled with 25-yard thunderbolts, slide rule passes and one outrageous chip against the third best team in Liverpool.

It was (very) cautiously speculated that, under Jurgen Klopp’s stewardship, the Phillipe Coutinho shaped hole in the final third might be filled.

That has not been the case.

63 appearances later, Shaqiri has neither under nor overperformed in a red shirt.

He has, on occasion, threatened to breach the first team, most notably between October and December 2018, starting eight of the 12 games in that period, providing six goals and an assist.

More often than not, he has served time in Klopp’s notorious ‘basement’, with a number of miscellaneous injuries and absences keeping him out of action.

The lack of explanation for most of these strongly infers what every Liverpool fan knows deep down, that Klopp doesn’t trust him.

Defending from the front and intensity have been two rubber stamps of this era, and two assets Shaqiri severely lacks.

This has restricted his Liverpool career to late cameos on the wing and playing understudy in the domestic cups.

However, one does not possess the obvious ability that he showcased this summer for Switzerland, without leaving a trail of good moments behind him:

16th December 2018- Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

Another game between the two arch rivals that seemed to be meandering towards a draw was ignited by Shaqiri.

As a 70th minute substitution, he scored twice in 10 minutes, sharply following up a Mane cross, then planting a deflected effort from the edge of the box into the bottom left corner.

It was an explosive cameo that sent the Reds top of the Premier League.

The beginning of an enthralling, but ultimately frustrating title race.

7th May 2019- Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona

In probably the greatest Anfield night of the decade, a front line of Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Mohamed Salah did not inspire confidence.

But, the Swiss curled a perfectly crafted cross onto the head of Georginio Wijnaldum to level the tie, capping off an energetic performance.

It was reminiscent of John-Arne Riise in Istanbul, and sent Anfield into pure delirium.

For that, he has our eternal gratitude.

4th December 2019- Liverpool 5-2 Everton

His best performance for us to date.

The way he linked with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, his passing and then the intelligence of the run and finish to double Liverpool’s lead.

It was a showcase of what could have been for the little wizard on Merseyside and one of the most memorable games of that historic, title winning season.

Ultimately, this summer feels like the ideal time to part ways with a player who has just had a stunning Euros for his country and placed his stock at its highest value since he joined.

There is a lot of top level football left in those calves.

As he was at Stoke and Basel and he is for Switzerland, Shaqiri thrives on being the big fish in a little pond.

In the bigger bodies of water, like Europe’s elite clubs, his attitude and consistency leaves plenty to be desired.

