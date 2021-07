Former KWC Panther Matt Pobereyko will continue his professional baseball career in South Beach as his contract has been transferred to the Miami Marlins. The 2015 graduate of KWC will go to Miami from the Sioux City Explorers, where he leads the American Association in saves with 14 in 21 games pitched. He has an ERA of 2.21 and has 37 strikeouts compared to just four walks.