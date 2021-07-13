Cancel
Cuomo Signs Legislation to Protect New Yorkers from Telemarketing by Text Message

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday signed legislation expanding New York State's definition of telemarketing to include marketing by text message. Cuomo says while New Yorkers have protection against unwanted robocalls under state law, this new law closes a loophole where texting was not previously defined as telemarketing, exempting it from those protections. Cuomo says, "Our consumer protections need to keep pace with technology and New Yorkers who have long been plagued by the nuisance of annoying calls from telemarketers now have to contend with unwanted texts attempting to sell them things they don't want. This legislation closes this annoying loophole and will help ensure our laws are modernized to confront the needs of New Yorkers."

