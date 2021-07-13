2025 Future Prospect Games: Quick Hits

On Wednesday, July 7, the PBR Illinois staff travelled to Ozinga Field in Crestwood, IL, to host the 2025 Top Prospect Games. This 2025 invite-only event featured around 30 of the top 2025 prospects in Illinois, that we have seen to-date. The event helped sort out some of top prospects in the state at an early age, as well as serving as a last chance identifier for the Junior Future Games at LakePoint in Cartersville, GA, July 29 - Aug 1.