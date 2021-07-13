Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 11:00 PM

Effective: 2021-07-25 09:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 925 AM MST, the public reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Multiple washes are running between I-8 and the town of Maricopa with 6-12 inches of water flowing over roads. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gila Bend, Estrella, Freeman, Big Horn, Sonoran National Monument, Bosque and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 164. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 122 and 131. This includes the following streams and drainages Sand Tank Wash, Vekol Wash, Waterman Wash, Sauceda Wash, Bender Wash, Gila River and West Prong Waterman Wash. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE