Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Until 11:00 PM

chautauquatoday.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe threat of severe weather continues across Western New York, as a front heads eastward. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the entire region until 11:00 PM. Any storms that hit the area have the potential to produce scattered wind gusts up to 70 MPH and isolated hail up to ping-pong size. Meteorologist Liz Jurkowski says a tornado cannot be ruled out...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

EnvironmentPosted by
Daily Voice

New Round Of Storms Will Bring Flooding Downpours, Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH

A new round of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms will sweep through the region, packed with winds gusts that could reach 60 miles per hour. The first round of precipitation arrived overnight and continued through mid-morning on Sunday, July 25, which will be mostly cloudy and humid with some breaks of sun at times. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 359 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen with rain rates over 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond M Ranch, Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs. Flooding is likely also to effect Interstate 40 east of the Highway 93 interchange. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways! FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hughes County, SDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hughes, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Hughes; Stanley The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stanley County in central South Dakota Southeastern Hughes County in central South Dakota * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 640 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Degrey Rec Area, or 19 miles southeast of Pierre, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Stanley and southeastern Hughes Counties, including the following locations... northwestern Lower Brule Reservation. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 12:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 415 PM PDT. * At 1214 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include North Shore. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 19:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Apache; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona Apache County in northeastern Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 702 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across portions of the Navajo Nation. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Klagetoh, Wide Ruins, Hubbell Trading Post National Historic Site, Cornfields Chapter House, Kinlichee Chapter House, Sunrise Springs, Burnside, Pine Springs, Greasewood Springs, Ganado and Greasewood. This includes the following highways Highway 191 between mile markers 380 and 420. State Route 264 between mile markers 439 and 463. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southern Clark County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in southeast California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Southern Clark County. * From 5 PM PDT this afternoon through Monday evening * Conditions will be favorable for strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall to develop in the afternoon and evening hours and move from northeast to southwest. Multiple storms may move over some areas. * Locally heavy rainfall will likely result in flash flooding of washes and poor drainage areas.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 10:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 215 PM MST. * At 1008 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella Sailport, Cotton Center, Rainbow Valley and Ak-Chin Village. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 32 and 41. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 165 and 174. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 123 and 132. This includes the following streams and drainages Corgett Wash, Lum Wash, Waterman Wash, Gila River, Sauceda Wash, Enterprise Canal, West Prong Waterman Wash and Rainbow Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 09:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 12:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 925 AM MST, the public reported heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. Multiple washes are running between I-8 and the town of Maricopa with 6-12 inches of water flowing over roads. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Gila Bend, Estrella, Freeman, Big Horn, Sonoran National Monument, Bosque and Stanfield. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 10 and 19. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 164. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 122 and 131. This includes the following streams and drainages Sand Tank Wash, Vekol Wash, Waterman Wash, Sauceda Wash, Bender Wash, Gila River and West Prong Waterman Wash. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Castro, Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Castro; Hale FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE, CENTRAL CASTRO AND WESTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Dimmitt, Hart, Easter, and Edmonson. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Corozal, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:07:00 Expires: 2021-07-25 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Corozal; Morovis; Orocovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Corozal in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 407 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ciales, Corozal, Morovis, Orocovis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 14:50:00 Expires: 2021-07-25 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ciales; Corozal; Morovis; Orocovis The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Ciales in Puerto Rico Corozal in Puerto Rico Morovis in Puerto Rico Orocovis in Puerto Rico * Until 600 PM AST. * At 407 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

