Beyke and Kletzly shine for Post 140
GREENVILLE – College baseball teammates Tyler Beyke and Jack Kletzly are making their presence felt playing for the Greenville American Legion Post 140 baseball team. Beyke, a Greenville alum and Kletzly, a Lebanon High School graduate are more than just teammates playing for the Trine University Thunder baseball program. Both were standout players on their high school teams, Beyke at shortstop and pitcher, Ketzly predominantly a catcher while playing some outfield.www.dailyadvocate.com
