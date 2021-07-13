Civil unrest disrupts health services in S. Africa

South Africa has a strong history of hosting hostility and apprehension– mainly because of racism (that is still present) from colonialism. To challenge policies and systems of segregation in South Africa, the anti-apartheid movement was birthed. The movement, led by Nelson Mandela who eventually became South Africa’s President, instilled hope in the leadership and systems of the region thereafter. Unfortunately, the purity of the leadership was not upheld during the reign of Jacob Zuma. The legal repercussions he is now facing are what is partly responsible for the riots currently happening in South Africa.