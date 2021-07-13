Southeast Missouri duo launch new collegiate football league at Fontbonne University

Two native Southeast Missouri women have come together at Fontbonne University in St. Louis to form the Midwest Sprint Football League. “We’re hoping that a lot of the young men in Southeast Missouri that currently play high school football will be interested in this news,” Fontbonne president Dr. Nancy Blattner said, “because many of them aren’t able to go on to play at a D1, D2 or D3 institution in college football. This league might allow them that opportunity.”