Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Emmy Nominations, Facts & Figures: Ted Lassos a Record, Zoey's Parting Gifts, (Super) Power Players and More

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs nominations for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards continue to be processed, TVLine does what it does annually, drill down to take a look at some of the quieter (and sometimes fun?) trends. First, what we already know: Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian this year tied for the...

tvline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parting Gifts#Emmy Awards#Nbc#Hbo Max#Hbo Max#Nbc#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Disney
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

HBO Beats Back Netflix to Lead Emmy Nominations Thanks to HBO Max

HBO took back the top spot in the overall Emmy nominations count, thanks to HBO Max, topping Netflix by a single nod on Tuesday. HBO/HBO Max scored 130 nominations, beating Netflix’s 129. Disney+ was the third-most nominated platform with 71 (thanks to “WandaVision’s” 23 nods). NBC was fourth and first among the broadcast networks with a very distant 46 nods.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Lovecraft Country’ & More Emmy-Nominated Series That Aren’t Returning

The 2021 Emmy nominations are in, and for 13 shows, they’re a bit bittersweet because they’re the last ones they can receive. The biggest surprise among these shows that are ending and received nominations has to be Lovecraft Country. The HBO drama, which was canceled after one season, received 18 nominations, the fifth most of all shows. (The Crown, The Mandalorian, WandaVision, The Handmaid’s Tale, Saturday Night Live, and Ted Lasso are the only ones to receive more.)
TV & VideosFOX 11 and 41

2021 TCA Awards: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Hacks,’ ‘WandaVision’ & More Lead Nominations

The Television Critics Association (TCA) has announced the nominees for this year’s annual TCA Awards. This year’s ceremony recognizes shows and stars who shined during the 2020-2021 TV season with nominees being selected by more than 200 TCA members including critics and journalists from the U.S. and Canada. Nominations span across several unique categories many of which have expanded their eligibility to eight nominees apiece.
TV SeriesAdWeek

Apple TV+ Breakout Hit Ted Lasso Tops 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

Just a week ahead of its sophomore season debut, Apple TV+’s breakout comedy Ted Lasso has something else to cheer about. The show, which took home 20 Emmy nominations earlier this week, is up for five nominations for the Television Critics Association’s 2021 TCA Awards, making it the most-nominated show in a sea of acclaimed freshmen series.
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Why Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Isn't Intimidated by the Show's 20 Emmy Nominations

Watch: Exclusive: "Ted Lasso" Star Tears Up Reacting to Emmy Noms. Either Brendan Hunt is being a goldfish or he really is handling his Emmy nominations this calmly. Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso brought in a whopping 20 nominations, including three nods for Hunt, who plays the titular character's taciturn right hand Coach Beard. And, while he did call his nominations for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series surprising, he seemed relatively unfazed by the award show news.
TV SeriesPopculture

These Canceled Netflix Shows Earned Quite a Few Emmy Nominations

The 2021 Emmy nominations proved one thing: streaming platforms are major players in the TV landscape. When the nominations were read for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, Netflix alone earned 129 nominations, but it wasn’t just the streamer's series promising new seasons that earned recognition because three of Netflix's canceled shows were also shown some love. The Kominsky Method, Country Comfort, and Bonding are all in the running for Emmy awards at this year’s ceremony.
TV & VideosPosted by
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Television Group Leads Studios in Emmy Nominations with 79

It was a banner Tuesday morning for Warner Bros. Television Group, which led Hollywood’s TV studios with 79 Emmy nominations. Warner Bros. Television Group was responsible for several of the most high-profile and critically acclaimed television shows of the last year, including “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+’s breakout comedy series, as well as HBO’s recently canceled “Lovecraft Country,” both of which premiered their freshman seasons in 2020. “Ted Lasso,” which received 20 Emmy nominations, has since become one of the most critically well-received originals on Apple TV+; its sophomore season is slated to premiere July 23 and a third season has already been ordered. The 18 Emmy nominations for “Lovecraft Country” may prove bittersweet to fans, given that HBO axed the show on July 3. “Lovecraft Country” stars Jonathan Majors and Jurnee Smollett reacted to the show’s 18 Emmy nominations on Tuesday, with the former stating that “our journey continues.”
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

2021's Biggest Emmy Snubs

TVLine takes stock of all the shows and stars that should have received Emmy nominations this year. Scroll down for our complete list, then drop a comment with your own additions.
TV SeriesPosted by
SheKnows

6 Emmy-Nominated TV Shows That Are a Far Cry From Prestige Dramas in the Best Way

The Emmy nominations have finally been revealed and we cannot believe how much good TV there was this past year. From high dramas to hilarious sitcoms, thought-provoking mini-series à la Mare of Easttown, specials like Oprah’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (yes it was nominated!) and more, our time spent glued to our TV screens was well worth it, especially during a year where we needed an escape.
TV SeriesMacRumors Forums

Ted Lasso Scores Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series

Popular Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" has earned an Emmy award nomination in the Comedy series category, where it will be competing against "Black-ish," "Cobra Kai," "Emily in Paris," "Hacks," "The Flight Attendant," "The Kominsky Method," and "Pen15." Jason Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso on the TV series, has also...
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

‘The Crown’, ‘The Mandalorian’ lead the field with 24 noms; ‘WandaVision’ conjures 23 for 73rd Emmy Awards

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian led the field with 24 nominations for this year’s primetime Emmy Awards, which were just announced. Following close behind is another Disney+ series, Marvel Studios’ first small-screen MCU spin-off, WandaVision, which earned 23. As previously predicted, this year’s Emmy nominations...

Comments / 0

Community Policy