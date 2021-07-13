Harrison Ford Trends on His 79th Birthday Following Indiana Jones 5 Set Injury
Harrison Ford is spending his 79th birthday in a sling after an on-set injury working on Indiana Jones 5, the movie that will likely see his final performance as the iconic adventurer. A veteran actor whose acclaimed performances date back decades, Harrison Ford turned 79 years old on Tuesday. His name has been trending on Twitter as thousands of fans pay tribute by remembering his most popular roles, which includes playing Indy among many others.movieweb.com
