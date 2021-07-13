Harrison Ford Trends on His 79th Birthday Following Indiana Jones 5 Set Injury

It’s looking like Indiana Jones 5 is set in 1969, or at least one scene in the movie will be at least. The latest set photos from filming in Glasgow have been showing my own closest City being transformed into the New York of the 60’s. However as filming and the set design have progressed it has become clear what is being filmed. The famous New York ticker tape parade for the return of the Apollo 11 astronauts. Being a historical event we can therefore place this scene specifically in 1969.