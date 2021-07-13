Cancel
Harrison Ford Trends on His 79th Birthday Following Indiana Jones 5 Set Injury

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison Ford is spending his 79th birthday in a sling after an on-set injury working on Indiana Jones 5, the movie that will likely see his final performance as the iconic adventurer. A veteran actor whose acclaimed performances date back decades, Harrison Ford turned 79 years old on Tuesday. His name has been trending on Twitter as thousands of fans pay tribute by remembering his most popular roles, which includes playing Indy among many others.

IN THIS ARTICLE
