The 7 Must Visit Bakeries in Franklin

Thanks to my husband’s insatiable sweet tooth, one of our primary missions each time we travel is to find the area’s best bakery. This habit has become such a part of our travels that it didn’t occur to me that it might be a little unusual until I started writing this post! The result, other than the two pounds I always seem to have gained after every trip, is that I’ve become something of an expert when it comes to Franklin’s bakeries. Today, I’m sharing my finds with you. Here are a few of our favorite Franklin bakery finds: