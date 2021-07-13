Gigabyte AORUS FV43U Review: Gigabyte's Best Yet
High refresh rate 4K monitors have been around for quite some time, but the AORUS FV43U makes a compelling case for why it’s the display to buy. It’s 43-inches, 144Hz, supports HDMI 2.1, offers 1000-nits of peak brightness, and its VA panels is quantum dot enhanced to offer improved color reproduction for entertainment and creative work alike. Coming in at $1099, it doesn’t come cheap but with specs that rival top-of-the-line 4K gaming monitors, is it the panel to buy?www.mmorpg.com
