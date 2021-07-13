City Council approves development agreement for new hotel in Downtown Spartanburg

$20 million hotel to be built behind Montgomery Building. At their meeting on Monday, Spartanburg City Council approved a development agreement 5-0 that will bring a new 136-room Fairfield Inn to a vacant lot behind the Montgomery Building on E St John Street. Council members Jamie Fulmer and Erica Brown were absent from the meeting. Under terms of the agreement, the hotel's owner will pay a fee in lieu of taxes for a period of ten years beginning at annual payments of approximately $70,000 and ramping up to $220,000 annually, with conventional tax payments beginning in the 11th year.