Magnolia, AR

Assistant Librarian for Online Resources and Services

saumag.edu
 12 days ago

Duties: manage, support, and strengthen access to the library’s online collections, equipment, and services; works closely with the fellow librarians and the library acquisitions/cataloging assistant and the campus community; develop and deliver instructional and support resources to in-person and online library users, including the development of online videos and tutorials accessible from computers and mobile devices; work closely with the librarians in planning, development, implementation, and support of the library’s technology infrastructure, including working with the library management system (SIRSI Symphony WorkFlows), the library’s website using WordPress, Google Analytics, and the library’s EZproxy server, EBSCO link resolver, and A-to-Z service; serve as part of the library management team participating in short and long-range planning, training of students, faculty, and staff, data collection and reporting, policy development, and other professional support of library operations; provide support to the campus community in both face-to-face and online environments, including providing Microsoft software assistance and troubleshooting access problems; responsible for supervising student workers and special projects; perform collection development; will work to ensure the library’s online collections are accessible; provide online research assistance to the university community; serve as the liaison for the College of Liberal and Performing Arts (CLPA) for collection development; will work with four fellow librarians in a three-story library with approximately 350,000 print items and 180 databases to meet the research and informational needs of a small rural university with a full time equivalent of 3,500; serve as resource coordinator for CLPA programs; provide specialized reference assistance to researchers; provide on-call reference assistance on a rotating schedule; design library guides and finding aids; provide library instruction for general education courses and in assigned academic disciplines; select monographs and databases for purchase and subscriptions; on staff committees as assigned; May include night and weekend work and perform other duties as assigned.

web.saumag.edu

