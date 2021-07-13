Cancel
Cancer

PPIs Could Be Bad News for Oral Cancer Therapies

By Brandon May
Medscape News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA substantial proportion of patients with cancer use proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), and up to one-third of these patients are also using oral cancer treatments that could be adversely affected by concomitant PPI use, according to a cross-sectional analysis. Amit Patel, MD, a gastroenterologist with Duke University, Durham, N.C., was...

CancerPosted by
Cancer Health

What are Signs of Lung Cancer in Women?

Lung cancer most commonly occurs in the tissue of the lung. There are two main types of lung cancer: non-small cell and small cell. Non-small cells make up about 80-85% of lung cancer cases, according to the National Cancer Institute. This type of lung cancer is more common in women than men. Small cell lung cancer is much less common and grows and spreads much faster than non-small cell. Typically, the average age of a lung cancer patient is 65 and older, according to the American Cancer Society.
Medical & BiotechMedicalXpress

New treatment options for the deadliest of cancers

A new way to target a mutant protein which can cause the deadliest of cancers in humans has been uncovered by scientists at the University of Leeds.The mutated form of the RAS protein has been referred to as the "Death Star" because of its ability to resist treatments and is found in 96% of pancreatic cancers and 54% of colorectal cancers.
CancerMedicalXpress

Study suggests patients with lung cancer be screened for MET oncogene

Research by investigators at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center suggests that physicians should screen patients with lung cancer for MET amplification/overexpression before determining a treatment strategy. Their findings are published Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. "In our research we found several lung cancer cases that...
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 3 things may increase risk of colon cancer

In the United States, incidence rates of early-onset colorectal cancer have nearly doubled between 1992 and 2013, with most of this increase due to early-onset cancers of the rectum. Approximately 1 in 10 diagnoses of colorectal cancer in this country occurs in people under 50. In a recent study published...
CancerMedscape News

Oncologist Admits Chemo for Terminally Ill Patient 'Wasn't Great Decision'

MANCHESTER—Leading oncologist Professor Justin Stebbing has told a medical tribunal that it "wasn't a great decision" to give a terminally ill cancer patient chemotherapy but denied overstating the chances of benefits and life expectancy. Prof Stebbing, who has an international reputation for his innovative treatments, is appearing before a Medical...
CancerCNET

New blood test can detect more than 50 types of cancer, researchers say

Researchers say a new blood test, called Galleri, is effective at finding over 50 cancers that often go undetected in their early stages. The test offers a promising look into the future, when new types of multi-cancer screenings could catch more cancers early enough to save lives. In the US,...
CancerEurekAlert

Preventing lung cancer's unwelcome return

When a doctor gives a patient antibiotics for a bacterial infection, they usually require them to finish the entire treatment, even when symptoms go away. This is to ensure the drugs kill off any remaining bacteria. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Visiting Scientist Raffaella Sordella investigated a similar problem that occurs in some lung cancers.
CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This four-drug combo may stop spread of cancer

In a new study published in eLife, researchers found that low doses of a four-drug combination may help prevent the spread of cancer without triggering drug resistance or recurrence. The findings suggest a new approach to preventing cancer metastasis in patients by simultaneously targeting multiple pathways within a metastasis-promoting network.
Cancersouthdadenewsleader.com

After years of research, a new blood test now screens for over 50 cancers

In 2021, an estimated 1.9 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. Thanks to a groundbreaking new blood test that can detect over 50 types of cancer, more people could learn about a cancer diagnosis sooner, which is important. because...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Potential New Treatment against Melanoma

Melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer, develops in the cells (melanocytes) that produce melanin—the pigment that gives your skin its color. Melanoma can also form in your eyes and, rarely, inside your body, such as in your nose or throat. The best treatment for melanoma depends on the size and stage of cancer, but some treatments available include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Now, researchers report a new treatment that can possibly be added to the list, antibiotics. Scientists at KU Leuven, Belgium, examined the effect of these antibiotics on patient-derived tumors in mice.
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

Potential new target for pancreatic cancer treatment

UNMC researchers have discovered a potential new therapeutic target for pancreatic cancer, detailed in a paper in a recent issue of the journal Gastroenterology. The team established a new way to target pancreatic cancer cells by developing inhibitors that, when combined with existing chemotherapies, can diminish pancreatic cancer in mouse models. The discovery was a culmination of about seven years of work with collaborators from the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Germany, India, China, Italy and Switzerland.
CancerMedscape News

Do Patients With Cancer Need a Third Shot of COVID Vaccine?

Patients with cancer have shown varying responses to COVID-19 vaccination, with good responses in patients with solid tumors (even while on systemic therapy), and poor responses in patients with blood cancers, particularly those on immunosuppressive therapies. The data are evolving to show factors associated with a poor response, but are...
CancerMedscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Precision Medicine in Cancer

Precision medicine in oncology involves identifying mutations in cancer genomes that may predict response or resistance to therapies. This approach is a departure from the "blanket" approach to cancer treatment via the traditional methods of radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery. Targeted treatments for patients with specific genetic mutations and advances in immunotherapy represent some of the most significant developments in cancer research.
CancerMedscape News

Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Novel Therapies on the Horizon

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common primary liver cancer and is associated with high mortality rate. Incidence remains high due to the persistent prevalence of viral hepatitis, alcoholic cirrhosis, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NFLD). Despite screening efforts, the majority of patients present with advanced disease, add to the high risk of recurrence after curative surgery. Conventional chemotherapy did not alter the nature history of advanced and metastatic HCC. The discovery of multiple tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) led to the approval of sorafenib as first efficacious therapy. A new era in the treatment paradigm of HCC is evolving. Since the advent of sorafenib as an active treatment option for patients presenting with advanced or metastatic disease, several agents have been examined. This was linked with many failures, and success stories to celebrate. Herein, we describe the historical progress and current advances of systemic therapies post-sorafenib. Lenvatinib, regorafenib, cabozantinib, ramucirumab, pembrolizumab, and nivolumab, are all presently added and available therapeutic options in the advanced setting. The evaluation of novel treatment combinations including anti-angiogenic, TKIs plus checkpoint inhibitors, add to dual checkpoint inhibitors is evolving rapidly starting with the advent of the combination of atezolizumab plus bevacizumab. Combining local and systemic therapies is being actively investigated, as an option for locally advanced disease conventionally treated with locoregional approaches. The horizon remains promising and continues to evolve for HCC a disease long considered with unmet needs.
CancerScientist

Cross-Resistance: One Cancer Therapy Can Undermine the Next

Targeted therapy and immunotherapy are often employed as a one-two punch to treat certain cancers, but sometimes this approach falls short. In a study published on July 15 in Nature Cancer, researchers found that dendritic cells, cells crucial for activating the immune system during immunotherapy, were less active and less numerous in mouse models of melanoma that had become resistant to targeted therapy, explaining why these tumors were less sensitive to immunotherapy. Stimulating dendritic cells restored the tumors’ response to immunotherapy.

