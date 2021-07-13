Cancel
Red Cross looking for you to end shortage

By Tanner Bickford
doorcountydailynews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Red Cross is hoping that you step up and donate for people relying on blood transfusions, especially as there is a blood shortage both nationally and locally. Regional Communications Director for American Red Cross, Justin Kern, says hospital partners have made it clear that there is an increase in the need for blood. According to Kern, a couple of possible factors include increases in trauma and also the return to normalcy.

