Tibetans Defy China to Celebrate Dalai Lama's Birthday Online

The head of state and head of the Chinese party Xi Jinping arrived in Tibet on Wednesday. But his visit was so secret that state media did not mention it until Friday. He had been there for the last time ten years ago. This was shortly before his rise to the top of the party and the state. The ten-year gap is no accident. The occasion of his visit is the 70th year of the occupation of Tibet by Communist Party troops. At that time, the Tibetan government signed an agreement placing Tibet under the rule of the new masters of Beijing. A subsequent uprising was bloodily suppressed and the Dalai Lama fled into exile in India in 1959. In the Chinese political calendar, 1951 is celebrated annually as a “peaceful liberation”.