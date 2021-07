Last week on my Instagram I teased a little project that we were starting in our greenhouse! While the weather got too hot to work on it, we finally finished it and I’m so excited to be sharing with your the final outcome today! You may remember last year when we painted our mudroom floors a harlequin design. Well, we decided to carry that same design over to our greenhouse flooring! If you would like to read how we did it, click here [HERE] to see the mudroom painted floors blog post!