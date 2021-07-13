Apple introduces three new color options for AirTag leather loops and keychains
Apple has released three new color options for AirTag loops and keychains. AirTag is the company’s recently launched Bluetooth tracker which allows users to locate their easily lost or valuable items like keys, bags, bicycles, laptops, and other items. The tracker’s compact size makes it easy to place it in the wallet to know where it is at all times. And now users have more color options to pick the loop or keychain to hold the tracker.www.ithinkdiff.com
Comments / 0