Apple introduces three new color options for AirTag leather loops and keychains

You don't want to even think about how much time you've wasted looking for your keys, your wallets, your bags, etc. Studies have shown that the average time it takes to find a misplaced item is about five minutes and twenty seconds. Yes, searching and searching may be fun in a game of 'Hide and Seek', but when you're looking for something you need right now, it can be frustrating at best, and infuriating at worst. Fortunately, Apple has come up with an ingenious little gadget that won't have you losing things anymore, including your mind—the Apple AirTag. But how do you ensure that you don't lose or damage your AirTag?