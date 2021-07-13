Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apple

Apple introduces three new color options for AirTag leather loops and keychains

By Rida Imran
ithinkdiff.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has released three new color options for AirTag loops and keychains. AirTag is the company’s recently launched Bluetooth tracker which allows users to locate their easily lost or valuable items like keys, bags, bicycles, laptops, and other items. The tracker’s compact size makes it easy to place it in the wallet to know where it is at all times. And now users have more color options to pick the loop or keychain to hold the tracker.

www.ithinkdiff.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Loops#Keychain#California Poppy#Bluetooth#Baltic Blue#Forest Green#European#White Black Blue#Pink#Red And Saddle Brown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
Related
ShoppingPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Deals: AirTag Leather Key Ring (4-Pack), save 16%

If you are looking for a key ring for your Apple AirTag then we have a great deal on the AirTag Leather Key Ring (4-Pack) in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store. The AirTag Leather Key Ring (4-Pack) is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $49.95 they normally retail for $60.
ShoppingApple Insider

Three new colors of Apple's AirTag accessories spotted on Amazon

Delving through Amazon's listings, shoppers can find Capri Blue, Pink Citrus, and Meyer Lemon AirTag Apple accessories listed, but not quite yet available to ship. The listings, spotted by Twitter user Epictechh, look like they will ship to consumers in the end of August. It isn't clear why they're listed now, and it appears that Amazon took the individual items live early.
Shoppingtheappletech.net

Get The Spigen’s Valentinus Keychain Case For Your AirTags At $15

The Spigen’s Valentinus AirTags Keychain Case is now available for $14.99 on Amazon. Prime members get free shipping, and orders over $25 get free shipping. Normally $20, today’s deal is only the second we’ve seen, and it matches our prior mention for the lowest price ever at 25% off. This case, which is made of fake leather, is a cheaper alternative to Apple’s expensive in-house cases for your new AirTags. There’s also an included keychain clip for attaching to your keys, backpack, or anywhere else that could benefit from some newfound item-tracking capabilities.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Apple iPhone 13 series to reportedly offer two new color options

Apple has been working on the next generation of iPhones which is confirmed to be the iPhone 13 series, slated to officially launch in September, following the usual timeline of the Cupertino-based tech giant. Reports indicate that there will be four models in the lineup — iPhone 13, iPhone 13...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

iPhone 13 Pro to Come in a New ‘Sunset Gold’ Color Option Alongside Matte Black

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series later this year in September. While the devices are expected to feature a bevy of new changes on the inside, we are not sure if Apple is planning on introducing new color options. However, a new leak has suggested that the iPhone 13 Pro models will feature colors like matte black, sunset gold, and more. Scroll down to read more deals on the new color options.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

8 best AirTag accessories: Stop losing your stuff with these keychains, luggage tags and more

The AirTag is one of Apple’s newest innovations and is already proving to be one of its best gadgets. While it has only been out for a couple of months, it’s already saved us from losing our keys and wallet more than once. The AirTag is a Bluetooth item tracker that had been heavily rumoured for years before being unveiled at Apple’s Spring Loaded event in April, sending forgetful people everywhere into a total frenzy. The tech company has quickly muscled its way into a market that was previously dominated by brands like Tile, which has been in the object-tracking game for...
Lifestylegadgetsin.com

UAG DOT Loop Silicone AirTag Case

With a seamless loop, UAG DOT Loop silicone AirTag case allows you to attach your AirTag to any thing you need to track. Let’s have a look if you like the design. The DOT Loop measures 1.4 x 1.1 x 0.5 inches and weighs 0.05 pounds. As shown in the images, the AirTag case delivers a minimal and smooth design with 4 optional colors. Meanwhile, the case is made of soft-touch medical-grade silicone for a durable construction, and the dot textured design delivers a tactile and comfortable touch.
Electronicstheappletech.net

Grab This Genuine Leather Band For Your Apple Watch At $15

The WFEAGL Leather Apple Watch Band is on sale right now at Amazon for just $15.29. Without applying any special discount code at the checkout, you save directly 15 percent on the original price. WFEAGL Watch Bands place a premium on quality. To our mind, the product comes first. Whether...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iPhone 13 Pro colors could include three new shades

With most of the specs for the iPhone 13 range now leaked, we’re getting a clearer idea of the colors that might be offered, with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max apparently coming in black, silver, rose gold and sunset gold. That’s according to a leaker known...
CarsRideApart

The Jawa Classic Gets Two New Commemorative Color Options

Small capacity cruisers such as the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Benelli Imperiale 400, as well as the Jawa Classic continue to be extremely popular in India. While the trend of small to mid-sized cruisers is only beginning to pick up in other parts of the world, India has been at it for many years, with loads of weird, wonderful, and head-turning machines available exclusively in the country. One such example would be the Jawa Classic.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Hill

Protect your Apple AirTag with these practical and fashionable accessories

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. You don't want to even think about how much time you've wasted looking for your keys, your wallets, your bags, etc. Studies have shown that the average time it takes to find a misplaced item is about five minutes and twenty seconds. Yes, searching and searching may be fun in a game of 'Hide and Seek', but when you're looking for something you need right now, it can be frustrating at best, and infuriating at worst. Fortunately, Apple has come up with an ingenious little gadget that won’t have you losing things anymore, including your mind—the Apple AirTag. But how do you ensure that you don’t lose or damage your AirTag?
NFLguidingtech.com

How to Use Apple AirTag With Your iPhone

Apple’s AirTags have been making quite their mark in the market. These beacon-style devices let you track lost items, bags, wallets, and even your car keys. You need to attach them to the items of your choice and track them with your iPhone. So if you have recently got an...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Gigabyte Introduces Three New AORUS WaterForce AIO Watercoolers

Gigabyte today introduced another lineup of products towards its CPU watercooling portfolio in the form of the AORUS WaterForce family. The new AIOs are compatible with all currently-existing CPU sockets, including the Intel Core i9-11900K via adapters, and take their DNA straight from the more premium AORUS WaterForce X products, inheriting many of their features. The AIOs are available in radiator sizes of 240 mm (2 x 120 mm fans), 280 mm (2 x 140 mm fans) and 360 mm (3 x 120 mm fans).
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Apple introduces its own battery pack for MagSafe

There has been speculation for a long time that Apple is planning its own battery pack for its magnetic charging technology. Now the group has simply published the hardware: It appeared in the Apple online store on Wednesday night. At a price of 110 euros, the “external MagSafe battery” allows wireless charging of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini as well as the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. The battery pack is simply held on the back of the smartphone – it sticks magnetically.
Electronicsithinkdiff.com

Apple launches $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Apple has quietly introduced its new $99 MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 line-up on its website. It is a single white-colored battery pack that attaches magnetically to all iPhone 12 models, ranging from mini to Pro Max to provide additional battery charge. New MagSafe Battery Pack has 1460mAh capacity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy