Valley Views: What's cooking?

By Editor
danvillesanramon.com
 14 days ago

When I heard a new cookbook, "Traditionally Rustic Food," is launching Saturday at Towne Center Books, I called author Carmen Delgado to learn more about her cooking. Read the full story here Web Link posted Thursday, June 24, 2021, 2:29 PM.

RecipesTimes and Democrat

WHAT'S COOKING? Try these easy, 'cool' desserts

I seem to spend a good deal of time grocery shopping, which I enjoy partially because I see friends almost everywhere I shop. Many of them initiate conversations about what items they are shopping for and what they are going to cook with the ingredients. I had just such an encounter the morning before I sat down to write this column. One of my dear friends was picking up ingredients to make a banana pudding pie, which prompted us to talk about how you can make the pudding extra thick by omitting part of the milk. Then you can slice the bananas into the bottom and along the sides of a graham cracker crust, an Oreo crust, or a vanilla wafer crust. Merely spoon the thick pudding on top of the bananas and top the whole thing with two cups of your favorite whipped topping. In a snap, banana pudding becomes easy-to-serve banana pudding pie.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Los Angeles Times

What to do after cooking jam

This story is a component of the feature “Seasons of Preserves: Stone Fruit,” which is part of a four-part series on preserving fruit at home called “L.A. in a Jar.”. Don’t worry: Making jam does not equal having to can it. Once your jam is done, you can simply store it in the refrigerator for a long time and not worry about it spoiling. I pour it into small jars, cover them with lids and let them cool to room temperature. Once the jam cools, you’ll be able to see its final texture. If it’s too loose, you can always cook it more or simply refrigerate it, which will firm it too. If it’s too firm-set, you can loosen it with a spoonful of hot water until it’s the consistency you like. Jam-making, after all, is a controlled evaporation of water, so if you accidentally take too much out, you can always add a little back in.
Recipeswho13.com

What’s Cooking: weeknight curry

Shauna Meany from Good Chives shares her easy and delicious recipe for a weeknight curry. You can follow her on Instagram for recipes. Heat avocado oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper. Add chicken and garlic to the stockpot and cook until golden, about 3-5 minutes.
Recipesyourerie

What’s Cooking: Sheet Tray Salmon

Spread potatoes, onions and brussel sprouts on tray. Season with salt, pepper, Italian seasoning, drizzle with olive oil, and cook in oven for 8-10 minutes. Move vegetables to make room for salmon filets and cook for another 8-10 minutes, or until salmon registers 135 degrees. Finish Salmon with a pinch...
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

Taste of the Valley: Playte Kitchen offers professional classes for home cooks

Five Napa culinary and hospitality professionals, Matt Dailey, Sandy Sauter, Josh Anderson, Maryam Ahmed, and Jenae Patrick, have launched Playte Kitchen, offering culinary experiences for home cooks. Current offerings include virtual cooking and tasting classes that range in topic, skill level, and duration. Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help....
Recipeswho13.com

What’s Cooking: vegan barbeque

Health Coach Ashley Sherman shares her vegan friendly recipes for summer parties. • buns or bread (this recipe will have enough for about 3-4 sandwiches) Agave nectar (about 2 TBSP) Lime juice (about 2 TBSP) Pineapple juice (about 2 TBSP) Fill to the top with sparkling water. Garnish with lime...
Food & Drinksmy40.tv

Consumer Reports: What's the best way to cook a burger?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This might cause a friendly argument at your next barbecue: What’s the best way to cook a burger? Pan-fried, broiled or grilled? Consumer Reports is good at settling disputes, so it cooked lots of burgers three ways to see which delivers the best burger. To find...
Recipeswho13.com

What’s Cooking: Brownie Batter Dip

Jenni Ward from The Gingered Whisk shares a delicious and nutritious snack that will have your kids begging for more!. You can find the recipe for Brownie Batter Dip here.
RecipesBrunswicktimes Gazette

Let's Cook

This a copy of a popular restaurant style coleslaw. Combine the coleslaw and onion in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the sugar, salt, pepper, milk, mayonnaise, buttermilk, vinegar and lemon juice; mix until smooth. Pour mixture over the coleslaw and onion; stir well and chill for 1 hour.
RecipesPosted by
The Day

What to cook: Mr. G's Beet Salad with Goat Cheese

Has it only been two weeks since last I sat down at a booth in Mr. G's with co-owner George Gianakos and discussed All the Things in the World? The next day, in quick and gracious response to a request for a light, summery dish that Any Person could make at home, Gianakos's nephew Peter Farnan — who recently moved back to Connecticut from California to help run Mr. G's — delivered the following recipe. It's something the G folks came up with as a seasonal special, and it's been so successful it's going to become a regular part of the menu. Enjoy!
Middlebury, CTEyewitness News

SOMETHING'S COOKING: Vyne Restaurant

MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - From stylish décor to beautifully plated dishes, if you're looking for a high class dinning experience you'll find it at Vyne. They started back in 2009 as a small café with in a local consignment shop, now you'll find them on Whitmore Road in a much larger location.
Recipesyourerie

What’s Cooking: Simple Onion Gravy

3-4 T of butter, oil or preferably drippings left over from your pan fried meat of choice (pork chop, chicken, beef, etc.) 1 teaspoon of house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked black pepper, granulated garlic & onion) or to taste. pinch of crushed red pepper flakes (optional) 1-1/2 cups of water...
RecipesNews 12

What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Italian Combo Sandwich

Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make an Italian Combo Sandwich. · Sweet Sopressata (3 slices) · Hot Capicolla (4 slices) · Slicing Pepperoni (3 slices) · Prosciutto di Parma (1 slice) · Uncle Giuseppe’s Fresh Mozzarella (2 slices torn up) ·...
JobsVictoria Advocate

Syndicated column: What’s cooking?

In the summer of 1977, I was finally old enough to get my first job. My first real job, that is. I mean the kind of job where you get a paycheck, instead of a wadded up fistful of $1 bills, like Mrs. Bone always handed me after I mowed her yard. (A yard that seemed endless and was filled with magnolia trees and plants I didn’t recognize.)
Food & Drinksthefallonpost.org

What’s Cooking in Kelli’s Kitchen

There’s one thing that I am absolutely certain about in this life (aside from death & taxes) and that is that if you play with knives, one day you will get cut. It is just bound to happen. You will be chopping herbs, your concentration will slip just a little bit, and you will end up slicing into a finger. Or maybe you threw away the silly guard that comes with a mandolin and in your quest to slice up the whole cucumber, you end up slicing the palm of your hand. Now I could caution that cooking involves a bevy of instruments and tools that are dangerous, I could lecture you about making sure you are centered, focused, and not to let your concentration waver, even for the slightest second. But frankly, I would be wasting my breath. If you do this long enough, it will happen. So, let’s talk about what to do when the moment arrives.
Recipesrecipes.net

What Is Capon: How To Cook It and Recipes To Try

Aside from the regular chicken and turkey, capon is also one of the poultry products that are best roasted. Although capon is not as popular as the two, its flavorful and tender meat is a delight to feast on especially during fancy events and major holidays such as Thanksgiving and Christmas. If you have it for Thanksgiving (or really any occasion) it’s best to pair it with salads or roasted potatoes like this roasted potato recipe dressed in shallots and dill!
Recipespurewow.com

Here’s What to Cook Every Night This Week (July 19 – 26)

Newsflash: It’s hot outside. Odds are you already knew that, so why stand over a hot stove just to make dinner? There are plenty of dishes to try that don’t require the oven to come together. Here are seven delicious no-cook meals to whip up this week, so you can spend less time sweating in the kitchen and more time chilling on the couch (or better yet, the patio).

