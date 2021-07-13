Valley Views: What's cooking?

There’s one thing that I am absolutely certain about in this life (aside from death & taxes) and that is that if you play with knives, one day you will get cut. It is just bound to happen. You will be chopping herbs, your concentration will slip just a little bit, and you will end up slicing into a finger. Or maybe you threw away the silly guard that comes with a mandolin and in your quest to slice up the whole cucumber, you end up slicing the palm of your hand. Now I could caution that cooking involves a bevy of instruments and tools that are dangerous, I could lecture you about making sure you are centered, focused, and not to let your concentration waver, even for the slightest second. But frankly, I would be wasting my breath. If you do this long enough, it will happen. So, let’s talk about what to do when the moment arrives.