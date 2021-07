Los Angeles (July 2021): Gritty In Pink is set to kick off their second edition of their Gritty Rocks Live (GRL) Tour this summer, highlighting artists in New York, Nashville, Chicago and Los Angeles. Fresh off the success of their LA return to the live stage after 16 months, Gritty In Pink is shifting gears and heading back on the (virtual) road for summer 2021! Their first stop will be in the city that never sleeps, NYC on July 20, with performances starting at 6 PM PT/9 PM ET via Gritty In Pink’s Instagram (@grittyinpinklife).