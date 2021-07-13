Lovevery's new Play Kits for 3-year-olds are right on the money

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. When an anniversary rolls around, flowers, chocolate, jewelry, and sentimental gifts likely come to mind. While those are certainly great options, once a couple is married, some would say that it’s better to buy in accordance with the year’s traditional theme. When it comes to the fourth wedding anniversary that means sticking to gifts of floral and fruity nature. The reason for such? Once four years of marriage have come and gone, it’s suspected that the relationship has come into full bloom. Cute, right?