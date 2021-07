Few pitchers in the history of baseball can match up to the career accolades of Nolan Ryan. An 8x All-Star, 11x strikeouts leader, World Series Champion, the first pitcher to reach 4,000 strikeouts, and only one to pass 5,000, he was a no-brainer inductee to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Ryan also claims the record for most no-hitters in MLB history with seven total. His second, which occurred on this day in 1973, came in a particularly historic fashion with a record 17 strikeouts.