Norfolk Police Department and Center for Policing Equity Announce Partnership
Center for Policing Equity and Norfolk Police Department Will Work Together to Identify Racial Disparities and Enhance Equity in the Department’s Policing Practices. Norfolk, VA and New Haven, CT - Today, the Norfolk Police Department (NPD) and the Center for Policing Equity (CPE) announced a partnership to reduce, with the goal to eliminate, racially disparate policing and produce public safety worthy of community trust.www.norfolk.gov
Comments / 0