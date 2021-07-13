Office of Business and External Services Offering Satellite Office Hours Every Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans encourages residents to take advantage of satellite office hours offered through the Office of Business and External Services.

Satellite services began Thursday, June 17 and are available to residents from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday at the East New Orleans Regional Library (5641 Read Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70127).

"The Mayor has always focused on meeting people where they are. The Office of Business and External Services is pursuing numerous avenues, including satellite services within our library system and making investments in the City’s digital front door, to provide accessible, transparent and accountable City services to all residents and businesses. We’re excited to launch our new space in partnership with the East New Orleans Regional Library as we continue the planning phases of future offices in Algiers and Gentilly," said Peter Bowen, Deputy CAO, Office of Business and External Services.

Residents are encouraged to visit the library for staff assistance from the following Office of Business and External Services agencies:

The City Planning Commission is onsite to answer any general zoning questions and to drop off applications for review.

The Department of Safety and Permits is assisting customers with permit application questions and applying for permits online.

The Office of Workforce Development/JOB1 is disseminating general information on their services.

The Office of Economic Development is assisting with questions related to business with the City of New Orleans and pointing constituents to the proper City departments for any other needs.

The Department of Code Enforcement is intaking new violation complaints and giving status updates on existing cases.

The Vieux Carre Commission (VCC) is operating a satellite office at 400 N. Peters St., Suite 206C, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays as well. Services include intaking new permit requests, issuing permits, providing consultation and planning, addressing questions and concerns about VCC matters and discussing violation abatement.

The Historic District Landmarks Commission (HDLC) will begin satellite office hours once satellite services begin at the Cita Dennis Hubbell Library in Algiers Point.

The Office of Business and External Services are among other agencies offering satellite office hours, including the District Attorney's Office and the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO). To schedule a visit to one of SWBNO's offices, including the satellite offices, please click here.

For more information, please contact (504) 658-7100, or email permitinfo@nola.gov.

