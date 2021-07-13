Start of something new: Spring break is no vacation in episode 9 of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’
After weeks of rehearsals for the spring musical, the students at East High deserve a vacation. Episode nine of the second season of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” seems to reward the Wildcats for their hard work with spring break. But, with only three weeks to perfect their production of “Beauty and the Beast” before opening night, restful time away from the chaos of high school theater simply does not occur.www.dailycal.org
