Start of something new: Spring break is no vacation in episode 9 of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Friday's episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Jordan Fisher discovered High School Musical: The Musical: The Series while he was on Broadway playing the title role in Dear Evan Hansen after his castmates recommended he check out the witty Disney+ series. A two-and-a-half day binge-watch soon followed and he was hooked. Fisher took to Twitter to praise the show, as well as leads Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett, which caught the attention of creator/showrunner Tim Federle, whose background is also in theater. "I tweeted him that I was a big fan and I think he responded to me," Fisher recalls to ET. "I followed him and then he DMed me... It was a sweet moment. It cannot wait for people to be surprised."