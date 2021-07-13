Cancel
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced, Puts Cartoon Spin on Super Smash Bros.

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlated for release in Fall 2021 on the PlayStation 4 / 5, Xbox Series S / X, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is essentially Super Smash Bros., but with a cartoon spin that features characters from some of the television channel’s most popular shows. They include SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy), Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys), Helga (Hey Arnold!), Reptar (Rugrats), and more. Read more for the announcement trailer and additional information.

Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Listed For Nintendo Switch On GameFly

A new Nickelodeon experience could be heading to Switch owners very soon, if a fresh GameFly listing is to be believed. The gaming rental website recently put up (and has since deleted) a new listing for what appears to be an unannounced game titled Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl – with a Switch version mentioned. While there’s no box-art available the page states that the game will launch on 5 October 2021.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Battle online as SpongeBob, Rugrats and the TMNT in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon, Ludosity and Fair Play Labs have announced their new platform fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. This online multiplayer battler will release on Xbox One, Series X/S, Playstation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch and feature fan-favorite Nickelodeon characters. Watch the trailer below to see some of the characters that will make their appearance this autumn.
Video GamesInverse

Everything you need to know about Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

“Super Smash Bros. clones” have come and gone over the years with middling results. Even more popular entries like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale never broke new ground for the genre. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is the latest attempt that actually looks promising, and while it likely won’t steal the thunder from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, it could very well garner success.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Settle That Schoolyard Argument With Nickelodeon All Star Brawl

Prepare to find out who is the prize fighter of your youth. Nickelodeon are brining a Smash style brawler to consoles in Fall 2021. Ever wondered who’d win in a fist fight between SpongeBob and the Turtles? No, we hadn’t either but Nickelodeon All Star Brawl will answer anyhow. Just announced, this new Smash style brawler is set to drag a plethora of 1990s Nickelodeon favorites back into the spotlight to met their match or lord over the rest of Kids TV in triumph.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

New Pokémon Pinball Game And Other Cancelled DS Titles Revealed

A new Pokémon Pinball title was found to be one of several canceled Nintendo DS projects. A Nintendo ‘Gigaleak’ last year brought some old Pokémon source code to our attention, as well as 3DS debug ROMs and the full source code for the Nintendo Wii. BroadOn’s servers, the company that worked with Nintendo on hardware and software during the Wii era, were supposedly hacked, which led to the leaks.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Rare Look at the Unreleased Super Mario Bros. 3 PC Prototype by id Software from 1990

It’s true, Super Mario Bros. 3 was set to arrive on the PC back in 1990 at the height of the NES game console’s popularity, but unfortunately, the port was never released. John Romero, co-founder of developer id Software, uploaded never before seen footage of the adaptation, and let’s just say that it stays true to Nintendo’s side-scrolling formula. Read more to see a demo completed on September 28, 1990 from IFD (Ideas from the Deep), the company that preceded id Software.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Grid Legends and Forza Horizon 5 are gunning for my heart

If I'd have seen the new Grid Legends trailer a month ago, I guarantee there would've been zero emotional response. My brain would've been as silent as an electric car passing through a field of tumbleweed. But now look at me! Ever since I watched people play rally games beautifully, I've had this car game renaissance. Yep, against all odds, I'm interested in it.
Businesscgmagonline.com

CGM Brand of the Year 2021 Nominee: Nintendo

Nintendo is a brand that has been synonymous with gaming since the earliest days of the hobby. Everyone has heard their parents or grandparents refer to whatever video game system was in the living room as a “Nintendo” and their mascots like Mario and Pikachu are some of the only characters across any medium to rival global phenoms like Mickey Mouse or Bugs Bunny in name recognition. As one of the most successful companies in the world, Nintendo has revolutionized gaming time and again on their way to being the juggernaut of intellectual property and innovation that we all know and love.

