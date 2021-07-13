Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced, Puts Cartoon Spin on Super Smash Bros.
Slated for release in Fall 2021 on the PlayStation 4 / 5, Xbox Series S / X, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is essentially Super Smash Bros., but with a cartoon spin that features characters from some of the television channel’s most popular shows. They include SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy), Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys), Helga (Hey Arnold!), Reptar (Rugrats), and more. Read more for the announcement trailer and additional information.www.techeblog.com
Comments / 0