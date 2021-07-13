Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced, Puts Cartoon Spin on Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo is a brand that has been synonymous with gaming since the earliest days of the hobby. Everyone has heard their parents or grandparents refer to whatever video game system was in the living room as a “Nintendo” and their mascots like Mario and Pikachu are some of the only characters across any medium to rival global phenoms like Mickey Mouse or Bugs Bunny in name recognition. As one of the most successful companies in the world, Nintendo has revolutionized gaming time and again on their way to being the juggernaut of intellectual property and innovation that we all know and love.