Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Slowly stretching out at Double-A

Rodriguez went four innings in his most recent start for Double-A Rocket City, striking out six while allowing one run on three hits and a walk against Montgomery. In three starts since being sent down to Double-A, he's pitched 1.1, then 2.2 and now four full innings, so it certainly appears that the Angels are stretching Rodriguez out for a potential starting role. There's not an obvious opening in the rotation for him, but considering that the 22-year-old hasn't thrown a whole lot of innings in his career, the team may be content to have him put in extra work as a starter in Double-A and perhaps Triple-A before he returns to the majors.