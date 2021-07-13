Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Chris Rodriguez: Slowly stretching out at Double-A

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Rodriguez went four innings in his most recent start for Double-A Rocket City, striking out six while allowing one run on three hits and a walk against Montgomery. In three starts since being sent down to Double-A, he's pitched 1.1, then 2.2 and now four full innings, so it certainly appears that the Angels are stretching Rodriguez out for a potential starting role. There's not an obvious opening in the rotation for him, but considering that the 22-year-old hasn't thrown a whole lot of innings in his career, the team may be content to have him put in extra work as a starter in Double-A and perhaps Triple-A before he returns to the majors.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Striking Out#Double A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsallfans.co

Chris Rodriguez named to Maxwell Award Watch List

With the college football preseason comes watch list season. This morning, Kentucky junior running back Chris Rodriguez was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Last season, Rodriguez led the Cats in rushing with 785 yards and 11...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: Jesus Aguilar Could Fill Need at 1B, per Ken Rosenthal

The Milwaukee Brewers just recently acquired Rowdy Tellez via trade from the Toronto Blue Jays, but that doesn’t mean that they are done addressing the first base position—especially with David Stearns at the helm. Tellez has a career .755 OPS, which is decent, but he’s really struggled this season, recording...
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBMyNorthwest.com

Chris Flexen flexes at home again, Mariners beat Angels 2-0 to win series

SEATTLE (AP) — Chris Flexen pitched three-hit ball for seven innings in another home win, Luis Torrens added an RBI triple and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-0 on Saturday night. Mariners 2, Angels 0: Box score. David Fletcher of the Angels extended his hitting streak to...
MLBvucommodores.com

Rodriguez to Oakland

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt sophomore CJ Rodriguez was selected 158th overall in the fifth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland Athletics on Monday afternoon. Rodriguez is the fourth Vanderbilt player to be taken in the 2021 MLB Draft, joining teammates Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker and Luke...
MLBTrue Blue LA

Josiah Gray continues to stretch out for Triple-A Oklahoma City

Saturday in the Dodgers minors was all about top-notch pitching prospects. The closest one to the majors stood out. Josiah Gray made his second start back since returning from a shoulder impingement, and struck out four in four innings in Triple-A. Oklahoma City play-by-play announcer Alex Freedman was on hand for the performance:
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Pedro Baez: Begins rehab assignment

Baez (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Low-A Fayetteville on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Baez hasn't yet made his 2021 debut since he's been sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test and right shoulder soreness, but he threw a pair of live batting practice sessions recently. As a reliever, he likely won't require a lengthy rehab stint, but the Astros haven't yet indicated when he could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Gio Urshela: Going through COVID-19 protocols

Urshela is going through the league's COVID-19 protocols Thursday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. The Yankees already had three players test positive for the virus and land on the COVID injured list earlier in the day, and Urshela, Aaron Judge and Kyle Higashioka could follow to the shelf if positive tests are confirmed. Thursday's matchup with the Red Sox has already been postponed due to the outbreak. Urshela will be away from the team for at least 10 days if he returns a positive result.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Tests positive for COVID-19

Peralta tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports. Manager Brian Cashman revealed Thursday that Peralta was one of at least three Yankees who have tested positive for the virus. The southpaw will be away from the team for at least 10 days, but his return timetable depends on how quickly he's able to clear the league's health and safety protocols following his 10-day absence.
MLBfantasypros.com

Chris Flexen rolls through the Angels in second straight start

Outside of one run in the second inning, Flexen was in control all night, allowing just one other player to reach third base. He was also as efficient as it gets, working the seven innings in just 79 pitches. After entering the season as the Mariners No. 5 or No. 6 starter, he is currently pitching like the team's No. 2 starter with an ERA of just 3.35 on the season.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees game vs. Red Sox postponed following positive COVID-19 tests

The New York Yankees were scheduled to kick off the second half of Major League Baseball's regular season on Thursday night by hosting the Boston Red Sox. Instead, MLB has postponed the game because of the Yankees' latest round of COVID-19 issues. Here's the league's official statement:. Following positive COVID-19...
Chicago, ILsaturdaytradition.com

'Take me out to the ball game': Bret Bielema joining Chicago Cubs for 7th-inning stretch

Bret Bielema will test out the vocal cords at Wrigley Field later this month. Illinois’ athletic department has announced that Bielema will be in attendance at Wrigley Field on Sunday, July 25 as the Chicago Cubs host the Arizona Diamondbacks. While the school is hosting a pregame party before the start of the 2021 college football season, Bielema will also be making an appearance at the Friendly Confines.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Stays hot with three doubles

Fletcher went 3-for-5 with three doubles and five RBI in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Mariners. After batting out of the No. 9 spot for much of May and June while he was stuck in an extended slump, Fletcher's high-contact approach at the plate is finally paying dividends. The 27-year-old has now built a 26-game hitting streak, during which he's recaptured leadoff duties while slashing an incredible .454/.468/.630 with two home runs, 21 RBI, 21 runs and a stolen base. His season batting average has climbed from .255 all the way up to .318 during the hot streak.
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: David Fletcher goes for a ‘triple-double,’ extends hitting streak

David Fletcher, LA Angels. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports. David Fletcher has been tremendous for the LA Angels. That being said, nobody would have expected him to be compared to Russell Westbrook of the NBA’s Washington Wizards. He was, however, in the postgame show on Bally Sports by Angels’...
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Notches double-double in loss

Paul totaled 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt), 11 assists, two rebounds and a blocked shot over 35 minutes in Saturday's Game 5 loss to the Bucks. Paul bounced back from a quiet 10-point effort in Game 4 with his first double-double of the series, but it wasn't enough to prevent the Bucks from grabbing the win and a 3-2 series lead. The veteran point guard has played well overall during his first trip to the Finals, posting per-game averages of 21.0 points and 8.8 assists while shooting 54.3 percent from the field (including 52.4 percent from deep). With Phoenix facing an elimination game Tuesday, Paul's leadership at the point could be key if the team is to force a Game 7.

Comments / 0

Community Policy